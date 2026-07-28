Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) CFO Daniel Frey Sells 14,037 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Frey sold 14,037 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.24, for a total transaction of $5,168,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,488.40. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8%

Travelers Companies stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.46. 736,237 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,052. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.26 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company's 50-day moving average is $323.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,413,207,000 after purchasing an additional 110,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 486,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,750 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,100,416,000 after buying an additional 85,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,016,433,000 after acquiring an additional 123,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $723,339,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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