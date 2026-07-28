Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin Sells 7,153 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 7,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.00, for a total transaction of $2,768,211.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,638,758. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.8%

TRV traded up $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 736,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,052. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.26 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $323.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The business's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $324.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore set a $329.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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