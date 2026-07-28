Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) EVP Diane Kurtzman Sells 4,164 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 4,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.71, for a total transaction of $1,610,260.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,048,789.58. This represents a 44.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.74. 774,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $252.26 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $314.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.26.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers reported quarterly earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue of $12.15 billion also exceeded expectations. Earnings rose from $6.51 per share a year earlier, supporting the stock’s recent strength. The company reported a 16.95% net margin and 25.41% return on equity.

Travelers reported quarterly earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue of $12.15 billion also exceeded expectations. Earnings rose from $6.51 per share a year earlier, supporting the stock’s recent strength. The company reported a 16.95% net margin and 25.41% return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Travelers to generate approximately $32.49 in earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The stock is trading near its 12-month high, suggesting that strong results may already be reflected in part of its valuation.

Analysts expect Travelers to generate approximately $32.49 in earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The stock is trading near its 12-month high, suggesting that strong results may already be reflected in part of its valuation. Negative Sentiment: Several senior executives sold a combined 52,667 shares for roughly $19.6 million in transactions dated July 21–24. CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 14,037 shares, while EVPs Mojgan M. Lefebvre, David Donnay Rowland, Michael Frederick Klein, Diane Kurtzman and Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin also reduced their holdings. The transactions were disclosed in SEC filings: CFO Form 4 filing Mojgan Lefebvre Form 4 filing David Rowland Form 4 filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $723,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after purchasing an additional 458,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,392,468 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $406,155,000 after purchasing an additional 373,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $99,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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