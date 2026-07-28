Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein Sells 6,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.09, for a total transaction of $2,196,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,519,811.25. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Frederick Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE TRV traded up $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $396.61. 774,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.26 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.75 and a 200 day moving average of $305.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers reported quarterly earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue of $12.15 billion also exceeded expectations. Earnings rose from $6.51 per share a year earlier, supporting the stock’s recent strength. The company reported a 16.95% net margin and 25.41% return on equity.

Travelers reported quarterly earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue of $12.15 billion also exceeded expectations. Earnings rose from $6.51 per share a year earlier, supporting the stock’s recent strength. The company reported a 16.95% net margin and 25.41% return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Travelers to generate approximately $32.49 in earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The stock is trading near its 12-month high, suggesting that strong results may already be reflected in part of its valuation.

Analysts expect Travelers to generate approximately $32.49 in earnings per share for the current fiscal year. The stock is trading near its 12-month high, suggesting that strong results may already be reflected in part of its valuation. Negative Sentiment: Several senior executives sold a combined 52,667 shares for roughly $19.6 million in transactions dated July 21–24. CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 14,037 shares, while EVPs Mojgan M. Lefebvre, David Donnay Rowland, Michael Frederick Klein, Diane Kurtzman and Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin also reduced their holdings. The transactions were disclosed in SEC filings: CFO Form 4 filing Mojgan Lefebvre Form 4 filing David Rowland Form 4 filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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