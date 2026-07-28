Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $6,009,382.94 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) EVP Mojgan Lefebvre sold 16,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total value of $6,009,382.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,884.94. The trade was a 63.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of TRV traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.46. 736,237 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.26 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $323.75 and its 200-day moving average is $305.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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