Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential downside of 2.43% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $313.88.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 125,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,776. The company's 50-day moving average price is $306.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $249.19 and a one year high of $343.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. This represents a 51.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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