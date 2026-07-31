Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRV. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Travelers Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.26.

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Travelers Companies Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of TRV opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.61 and a 200 day moving average of $307.54. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $252.26 and a 1-year high of $398.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.Travelers Companies's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 33.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total transaction of $6,009,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,393,884.94. This trade represents a 63.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 14,037 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.24, for a total value of $5,168,984.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,139,488.40. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,688,329 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,413,207,000 after purchasing an additional 110,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,750 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,100,416,000 after buying an additional 85,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,016,433,000 after acquiring an additional 123,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,339,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Travelers shares slide as post-earnings valuation concerns weigh on the stock

Travelers delivered a strong second quarter, reporting core earnings of $10.04 per share versus the $5.41 consensus estimate and revenue of $12.15 billion compared with expectations of $11.26 billion. The combined ratio improved to 83.6%, catastrophe losses declined year over year, and after-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th

Zacks added TRV to both its Rank #1 “Strong Buy” and momentum-stock lists, while recent articles have highlighted the company’s underwriting discipline and favorable 2026 earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate.

Travelers recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, equivalent to $5.00 annually and a yield of roughly 1.3%. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the near-term valuation debate. Negative Sentiment: After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Analysts offer insights on Travelers Companies

After reaching record territory following the earnings beat, TRV’s valuation has prompted several analysts to adopt cautious views. The reported median price target is $333.50, while the broader consensus target is about $354.26—both below recent trading levels—suggesting limited near-term upside after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity is also a sentiment headwind: Quiver reports 46 open-market insider sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. Such transactions can reflect diversification or compensation, but the one-sided pattern may reinforce profit-taking concerns. Travelers insider trading activity

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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