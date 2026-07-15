Travelzoo (TZOO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $25.0010 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 101.85% and a net margin of 4.32%.The company had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.62 million. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelzoo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 1,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 42,900.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,787 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company's stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

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