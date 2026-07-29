Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $159.2430 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.23 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. Travere Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company's fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travere Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 4,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,000. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $91,240.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,624,023.45. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,607. Insiders own 4.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,752,000 after buying an additional 1,538,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,201,469 shares of the company's stock worth $28,715,000 after buying an additional 1,166,460 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,348,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,784,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 599,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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