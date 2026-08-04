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Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns "Buy" Rating from Peel Hunt

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Travis Perkins logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “buy” rating on Travis Perkins and set a GBX 660 price target, implying about 2.8% downside from the stock’s GBX 679 opening price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has three Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell, producing a consensus “Hold” rating and average target price of GBX 616.80.
  • Travis Perkins reported quarterly EPS of GBX 15.10, but continues to show a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 660 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt's target price suggests a potential downside of 2.80% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 507 to GBX 464 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 620 to GBX 580 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 680 to GBX 630 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 616.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPK

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 679 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 550.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 584.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.72. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 493.40 and a one year high of GBX 723.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 15.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travis Perkins will post 59.251837 EPS for the current year.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

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Analyst Recommendations for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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