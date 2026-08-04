Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Trading Up 18.4% - Here's Why

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK - Get Free Report) shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 687 and last traded at GBX 678.50. Approximately 2,839,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,102,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 660 target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 620 to GBX 580 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 680 to GBX 630 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 507 to GBX 464 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 616.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPK

Travis Perkins Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 550.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 584.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 15.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travis Perkins plc will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

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