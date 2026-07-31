Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.9091.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVI. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 3,993,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,434,655 shares of the company's stock worth $80,562,000 after buying an additional 607,669 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,875 shares of the company's stock worth $46,929,000 after buying an additional 3,585,875 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,094,668 shares of the company's stock worth $46,616,000 after buying an additional 606,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,841,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI opened at $18.40 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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