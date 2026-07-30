Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

TRVI opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,249 shares of the company's stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 642,830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,247 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company's stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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