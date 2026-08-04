Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $418.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.71 million. Trex had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Trex's conference call:

Second-quarter net sales rose 8% to $418 million , exceeding expectations, with broad-based strength across products, channels, and price points. Sell-through remained healthy and demand accelerated through May and June, continuing into the third quarter.

, exceeding expectations, with broad-based strength across products, channels, and price points. Sell-through remained healthy and demand accelerated through May and June, continuing into the third quarter. Trex raised its full-year 2026 guidance, including adjusted gross margin of approximately 38% , and authorized up to an additional $150 million in share repurchases . Strong quarterly free cash flow of $182 million also enabled $130 million of debt repayment.

, and authorized up to an additional . Strong quarterly free cash flow of $182 million also enabled $130 million of debt repayment. The company accelerated the Little Rock plant’s decking ramp by more than six months, with roughly half of its lines expected to be in production by year-end. Management expects the facility to become margin-accretive as utilization rises, with most benefits arriving in 2027 and beyond.

Trex sees substantial growth potential from converting wood decking customers and replacing tertiary brands, citing more than $100 million of tertiary-brand business across its distribution network and approximately $80 million of opportunity for every 1% of wood-decking share gained.

of tertiary-brand business across its distribution network and approximately $80 million of opportunity for every 1% of wood-decking share gained. Second-quarter gross margin fell to 37.9% due to unfavorable product mix, Little Rock depreciation, and more than 100 basis points of temporary manufacturing inefficiencies from rapidly increasing production. Management also included geopolitical uncertainty in its outlook, making demand and mix the key swing factors for reaching the high or low end of its EBITDA guidance.

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Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Trex has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Trex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Trex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,831,550. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,265 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 80,261 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the construction company's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Trex by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $8,830,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

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