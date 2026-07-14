Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Trican Well Service from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TCW opened at C$6.65 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$5.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$330.27 million during the quarter. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Trican Well Service's payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

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