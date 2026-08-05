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Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Trilogy Metals logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy”: Five analysts rate Trilogy Metals a buy, one a strong buy, one a hold and one a sell, with an average 12-month price target of $7.75. Zacks Research separately downgraded the stock to “Strong Sell.”
  • Insider ownership declined: Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.44, reducing his direct holdings by 72.96%; insiders collectively own 14.60% of the company.
  • Shares and earnings remain under pressure: TMQ opened at $3.44, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and reported a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the $0.01 consensus loss estimate. Analysts expect a full-year loss of $0.05 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMQ

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,277.64. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company's stock.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.46. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company's flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world's richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy's portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

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Analyst Recommendations for Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

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