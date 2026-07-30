Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
TriMas logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TriMas issued FY 2026 guidance for EPS of $1.60–$1.70 and revenue of $665.1 million–$684.5 million, broadly aligning with analyst expectations of $1.67 EPS and $679.3 million in revenue.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat estimates, with EPS of $0.52 versus the $0.49 consensus, although revenue declined 36.5% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $41.50; TriMas also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share.
  • Interested in TriMas? Here are five stocks we like better.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.1 million-$684.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.3 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRS. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriMas

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.The company's revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. TriMas's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,022.86. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TriMas Right Now?

Before you consider TriMas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriMas wasn't on the list.

While TriMas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines