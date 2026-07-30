TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.1 million-$684.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.3 million.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRS. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TriMas

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.The company's revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. TriMas's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,022.86. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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