TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.53%.TriMas's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. TriMas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.70 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from TriMas' conference call:

TriMas completed the divestiture of TriMas Aerospace on March 16, generating more than $1.2 billion of net after‑tax proceeds (CFO noted ~$1.4B gross) and ending Q1 with a strengthened balance sheet and approximately $913 million net cash.

of net after‑tax proceeds (CFO noted ~$1.4B gross) and ending Q1 with a strengthened balance sheet and approximately net cash. Q1 results beat expectations with net sales up >10% to $168 million (7.3% organic), operating margins up 120 basis points, and adjusted EPS rising 60% to $0.24, driven by volume, cost actions, and interest income on invested proceeds.

Management reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance of 3%–6% sales growth, operating margins expanding into the 14%–15% range, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.50–$1.70 , which assumes ongoing interest income from invested divestiture proceeds.

range, and adjusted diluted EPS of , which assumes ongoing interest income from invested divestiture proceeds. Operational improvements are on track with stated cost saves of ~ $10 million in 2026 and >$15 million annually (including the planned Atkins facility consolidation expected to add ~$0.5M in 2026 and ~$1M annually).

in 2026 and >$15 million annually (including the planned Atkins facility consolidation expected to add ~$0.5M in 2026 and ~$1M annually). Near‑term headwinds include potential lag in resin/commodity cost pass‑through that may pressure margins into Q2 (with recovery expected in Q3), a one‑time low‑margin tooling sale that depressed Q1 margins, and an expected ~$200M tax payment beginning in Q2.

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TriMas Price Performance

TRS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. 820,145 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.61. TriMas has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. TriMas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded TriMas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TriMas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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