TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.1 million-$684.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.3 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded TriMas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRS

TriMas Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of TRS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 75,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,496. TriMas has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. TriMas had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. TriMas's payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 35.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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