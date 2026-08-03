TriMas' (TRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company's stock. BWS Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriMas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Get TriMas alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRS

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. 54,471 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,887. TriMas has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 104.22% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TriMas by 20,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TriMas by 1,958.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TriMas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriMas wasn't on the list.

While TriMas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here