Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 2334277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 80,950 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Amundi lifted its position in Trimble by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 163,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $29,766,000 after acquiring an additional 93,656 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 88.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here