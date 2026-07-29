Trimble (TRMB) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $952.0920 million for the quarter. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

Trimble Trading Up 4.7%

TRMB opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Trimble from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Trimble by 175.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5,790.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here