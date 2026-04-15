TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $65.80.

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TriNet Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TNET opened at $37.66 on Monday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $28,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,865. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 155.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,946 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 281,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 109.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,096 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 114,892 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,847,000 after acquiring an additional 109,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in TriNet Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 122,480 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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