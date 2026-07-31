TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Price Down 7.8% - Should You Sell?

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.61 and last traded at $66.0780. 64,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 465,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting TriNet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TriNet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TriNet reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.55 per diluted share , up 35% year over year and well above analyst expectations. GAAP earnings per share rose 50% to $1.15. TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises FY26 Earnings Guidance

TriNet reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , up 35% year over year and well above analyst expectations. GAAP earnings per share rose 50% to $1.15. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to adjusted EPS of $4.50-$5.10 , above the approximately $4.34 consensus estimate, and projected revenue of roughly $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion . TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises FY26 Earnings Guidance

Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to adjusted EPS of , above the approximately $4.34 consensus estimate, and projected revenue of roughly . Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate, while quarterly revenue of approximately $1.18 billion was broadly in line with expectations. Earnings also increased from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. TriNet Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted EPS exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate, while quarterly revenue of approximately was broadly in line with expectations. Earnings also increased from $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial maintained its Hold rating, indicating that the earnings beat and guidance increase have not yet changed its overall view of the stock. Truist Maintains Hold Rating

Truist Financial maintained its rating, indicating that the earnings beat and guidance increase have not yet changed its overall view of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue merely met expectations, and the sizable gap between GAAP EPS of $1.15 and adjusted EPS of $1.55 may have raised questions about earnings quality. With the stock trading near its 52-week high and at a roughly 19-times earnings multiple, investors may also be taking profits or demanding stronger upside before bidding the shares higher.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $97,712,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5,911,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 709,351 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 709,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,030 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 427,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,897 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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