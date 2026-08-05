Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.44 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 43.45%.

Here are the key takeaways from Trinity Capital's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Trinity reported record net assets of $1.3 billion, up 9% quarter over quarter and 37% year over year, while NAV per share rose to $13.47. Net investment income of $0.51 per share fully covered the $0.17 monthly dividend.

Trinity reported record net assets of $1.3 billion, up 9% quarter over quarter and 37% year over year, while NAV per share rose to $13.47. Net investment income of $0.51 per share fully covered the $0.17 monthly dividend. Positive Sentiment: Q2 fundings reached a record $619 million, up 69% year over year, with $700 million of accepted term sheets and $1.2 billion of unfunded commitments supporting future growth. Management said much of the benefit from late-quarter originations should appear in Q3.

Q2 fundings reached a record $619 million, up 69% year over year, with $700 million of accepted term sheets and $1.2 billion of unfunded commitments supporting future growth. Management said much of the benefit from late-quarter originations should appear in Q3. Positive Sentiment: The managed-funds platform contributed $0.03 per share, or 6% of Q2 net investment income, and management expects further expansion from its SBIC fund and Capital Southwest joint venture. The SBIC vehicle could add more than $250 million of platform capacity at full scale without diluting shareholders.

The managed-funds platform contributed $0.03 per share, or 6% of Q2 net investment income, and management expects further expansion from its SBIC fund and Capital Southwest joint venture. The SBIC vehicle could add more than $250 million of platform capacity at full scale without diluting shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio credit metrics remained strong, with 99% of debt investments performing, non-accruals below 1% of fair value, 89% of principal in first-lien investments, and no change in the five non-accrual credits. Management is actively working on resolutions but provided no specific timing.

Portfolio credit metrics remained strong, with 99% of debt investments performing, non-accruals below 1% of fair value, 89% of principal in first-lien investments, and no change in the five non-accrual credits. Management is actively working on resolutions but provided no specific timing. Negative Sentiment: Effective portfolio yield declined by roughly 80 basis points, and elevated early repayments created a timing gap before new loans could be deployed. Management expects continued prepayments and acknowledged that lower spreads in some sponsor-finance deals and potential rate changes could pressure near-term income, although fund-management fees are expected to provide a longer-term offset.

Get Trinity Capital alerts: Sign Up

Trinity Capital Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of TRIN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 3,444,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.61. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Trinity Capital's payout ratio is currently 107.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Trinity Capital by 8,783.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,234 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Corporation NASDAQ: TRIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Trinity Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trinity Capital wasn't on the list.

While Trinity Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here