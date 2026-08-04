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Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Trinity Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Trinity Capital shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $18.13 and up 2.1%, above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts raised some price targets, but the consensus target remains $16.64—below the current share price—with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.53, beating estimates by $0.01, and announced a $0.17 monthly dividend, representing an 11.2% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Trinity Capital.

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.1050, with a volume of 234633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Trading Up 2.1%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 43.45%.The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. Trinity Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Corporation NASDAQ: TRIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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