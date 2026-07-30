Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.87 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Trinity Industries's quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRN

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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