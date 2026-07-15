Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Still a Buy?

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT - Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 667,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 757,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

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Trio-Tech International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Trio-Tech International

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 67,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $1,221,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 664,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,032,590.40. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 145,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,288.96. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 122,475 shares of company stock worth $2,119,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 100.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,016 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 100.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 33.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, Inc, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, is a publicly traded provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and LED‐based technology solutions. Founded in 1986, the company offers turnkey design, engineering, prototyping, assembly and supply chain management services to customers across a range of end markets, including industrial controls, telecommunications, medical equipment and instrumentation.

Within its EMS segment, Trio-Tech delivers printed circuit board assembly (including surface‐mount, through‐hole and mixed-technology boards), box-build and system integration, cable harness design and manufacturing, conformal coating and testing.

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