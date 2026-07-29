Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 68.68%.The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.00 million. On average, analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals's payout ratio is presently 15.23%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 69.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 741.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 264,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,451 shares of the company's stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 289,037 shares of the company's stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,938 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFPM. Bank of America cut their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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