TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 46.77%.The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million.

Here are the key takeaways from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC's conference call:

Portfolio monetizations generated approximately $57 million in cash proceeds, including the sale of the largest outstanding loan position, Prodigy, and a partial Revolut stake sale; management said the transactions improve liquidity, reduce PIK exposure, and enhance financial flexibility.

in cash proceeds, including the sale of the largest outstanding loan position, Prodigy, and a partial Revolut stake sale; management said the transactions improve liquidity, reduce PIK exposure, and enhance financial flexibility. Debt fundings rose more than 80% sequentially to $47.8 million across 10 companies, while signed term sheets increased to roughly $307 million and the broader pipeline exceeded $3 billion, supported by strong demand for venture financing and AI-related investments.

across 10 companies, while signed term sheets increased to roughly $307 million and the broader pipeline exceeded $3 billion, supported by strong demand for venture financing and AI-related investments. Liquidity increased to approximately $120 million , gross leverage improved modestly to 1.26x, and unfunded commitments fell sharply to $141 million from $207 million; the board also declared a supplemental dividend of $0.12 per share.

, gross leverage improved modestly to 1.26x, and unfunded commitments fell sharply to $141 million from $207 million; the board also declared a supplemental dividend of $0.12 per share. Net investment income declined to $0.21 per share from $0.23 in the prior quarter, primarily because of lower prepayment-related income and higher interest expense following the March refinancing; portfolio yield also decreased to 12.9% from 13.5%.

from $0.23 in the prior quarter, primarily because of lower prepayment-related income and higher interest expense following the March refinancing; portfolio yield also decreased to 12.9% from 13.5%. The company downgraded Trendly to Yellow 3 and recorded fair-value adjustments on certain loans, including Rollie, indicating some ongoing credit and valuation pressure despite management's broader portfolio-repositioning efforts.

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TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 254,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,011. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $189.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.28. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TPVG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,793 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,152 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,196 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

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