TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect TriSalus Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.1550) per share and revenue of $10.2670 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.38 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLSI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered TriSalus Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on TriSalus Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TriSalus Life Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 39,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $102,776.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,065,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,906.85. The trade was a 3.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael P. Stansky bought 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 399,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,245. This trade represents a 100.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 719,682 shares of company stock worth $1,804,176 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 107.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,051 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 235,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35,804.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive drug–device combination therapies for oncology applications. Leveraging proprietary electroporation and ultrasound platforms, the company aims to enhance the localized delivery and efficacy of established chemotherapeutic agents while reducing systemic toxicity. Its lead programs target hard-to-treat head and neck cancers, where improved tumor control and patient tolerability remain significant unmet needs.

The company's pipeline comprises investigational product candidates in early and mid-stage clinical trials, including studies that combine its electrochemotherapy platform with radiation therapy and immuno-oncology agents.

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