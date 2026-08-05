Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.41 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tritax Big Box REIT had a net margin of 111.98% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

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Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 0.1%

LON BBOX traded down GBX 0.20 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 171.70. 548,729,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,481,293. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 132.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 175.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 180 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 200 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 204.29.

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Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

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