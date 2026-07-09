Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.55 and traded as high as GBX 162.10. Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 158.40, with a volume of 455,191,313 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBOX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 200 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 201.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.78. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

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