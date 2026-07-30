Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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TFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFIN opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $83.52.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.67 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In other news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,547.80. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,096.04. This trade represents a 44.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 340,161 shares of the company's stock worth $21,304,000 after buying an additional 86,761 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 523,251 shares of the company's stock worth $31,217,000 after buying an additional 170,871 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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