Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) Shares Down 4.8% - Should You Sell?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.80 and last traded at $63.9250. Approximately 113,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 239,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TFIN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Triumph Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,515,877 shares of the company's stock worth $94,939,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 132.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,953 shares of the company's stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 206,010 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 340,161 shares of the company's stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 86,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 1,217.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,109 shares of the company's stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company's stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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