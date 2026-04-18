Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRVG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,433 shares of the technology company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 2,050.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,417 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS Trading Up 0.7%

Trivago N.V. ADS stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 million, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.85. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

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