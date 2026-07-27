Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.4375.

Trivago NASDAQ: TRVG Stock a Forgotten Travel Recovery Play

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVG. Weiss Ratings cut Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trivago N.V. ADS to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mathias Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,911 shares in the company, valued at $16,648.29. This represents a 75.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 293,444 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 125,825 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS by 272.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,638 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Trivago N.V. ADS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $5.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter. Trivago N.V. ADS had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trivago N.V. ADS will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

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