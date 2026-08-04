Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Trivago N.V. ADS had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

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Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Down 0.4%

Trivago NASDAQ: TRVG Stock a Forgotten Travel Recovery Play

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 85,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.99 million, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 0.96. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trivago N.V. ADS

In related news, General Counsel Mathias Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,648.29. The trade was a 75.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Trivago N.V. ADS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 272.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,638 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trivago N.V. ADS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.09.

View Our Latest Report on TRVG

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

Further Reading

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