Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,951 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 38,787 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,320 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Trivago N.V. ADS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.87.

View Our Latest Report on Trivago N.V. ADS

Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 million, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.85. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trivago N.V. ADS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 293,444 shares of the technology company's stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 125,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

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