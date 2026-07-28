Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Trivago N.V. ADS to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $183.0530 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Trivago NASDAQ: TRVG Stock a Forgotten Travel Recovery Play

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trivago N.V. ADS had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.The firm had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Trivago N.V. ADS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Trivago N.V. ADS Stock Performance

Trivago N.V. ADS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,999. Trivago N.V. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a PE ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.60 to $3.40 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trivago N.V. ADS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trivago N.V. ADS currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trivago N.V. ADS

Insider Transactions at Trivago N.V. ADS

In other Trivago N.V. ADS news, General Counsel Mathias Hansen sold 15,000 shares of Trivago N.V. ADS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,648.29. The trade was a 75.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,433 shares of the technology company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. ADS NASDAQ: TRVG operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company's primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

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