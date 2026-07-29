Tronox Holdings PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Tronox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tronox to earn ($0.21) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -95.2%.

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Tronox Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE TROX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 2,765,135 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Tronox has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $967.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company's operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox's product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

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