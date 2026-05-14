Troy Rudd Acquires 4,225 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $71.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,477,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,444. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. AECOM has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

AECOM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AECOM this week:

Positive Sentiment: AECOM was selected by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority for a new five-year master services agreement to provide general consulting engineering services, adding another long-term infrastructure contract and reinforcing demand for its core services. AECOM selected by New Jersey Turnpike Authority to provide general consulting engineering services

AECOM was selected by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority for a new five-year master services agreement to provide general consulting engineering services, adding another long-term infrastructure contract and reinforcing demand for its core services. Positive Sentiment: CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares and CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares, a pair of insider purchases that can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares and CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares, a pair of insider purchases that can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Truist reiterated its buy rating on AECOM and set a $109 price target, while Citigroup also kept a buy rating and lowered its target to $98; both targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist reiterated its buy rating on AECOM and set a $109 price target, while Citigroup also kept a buy rating and lowered its target to $98; both targets still imply meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Zacks commentary highlighted AECOM as potentially undervalued and a strong growth stock, with the shares described as oversold after a sharp pullback, though these pieces are more sentiment-driven than company-specific catalysts.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ACM

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,321 shares of the construction company's stock worth $95,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,432 shares of the construction company's stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $3,427,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 103.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,038,000 after acquiring an additional 250,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 792,378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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