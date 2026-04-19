TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.1667.

TBRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TruBridge in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised TruBridge from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised TruBridge from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on TruBridge from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On TruBridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TruBridge by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 915,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 168,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TruBridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TruBridge by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of TruBridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 437,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of TruBridge by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 216,144 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TruBridge Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 0.75. TruBridge has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.60 million. TruBridge had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TruBridge will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc is a technology solutions provider specializing in digital transformation and managed services for enterprise clients. The company focuses on helping organizations modernize and optimize their IT environments by leveraging cloud technologies, collaboration platforms, and security solutions. TruBridge's core business activities include consulting, implementation, migration, training and ongoing support for Microsoft 365, Azure and related cloud services.

TruBridge offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to guide clients through every stage of their cloud adoption journey.

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