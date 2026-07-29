Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Truist Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Truist Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record on August 14. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.9%.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 46.5%; analysts expect a future payout ratio of 41.8% based on projected earnings.
  • Truist reported quarterly EPS of $1.23, beating estimates of $1.08, while revenue rose 5.6% year over year to $5.31 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Truist Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Truist Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Truist Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Truist Financial wasn't on the list.

While Truist Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines