Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $949.41.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $993.24 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $388.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $911.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 385,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,072,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,524 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,438,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research and Erste Group both raised earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability and keeping the stock’s long-term outlook constructive.

Analysts at Zacks Research and Erste Group both for Caterpillar, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability and keeping the stock’s long-term outlook constructive. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar has been supported by strong Q1 growth, record backlog, upbeat 2026 guidance, and Russell Top 50 Index inclusion , which helped drive the shares to a 52-week high recently.

Caterpillar has been supported by , which helped drive the shares to a 52-week high recently. Neutral Sentiment: Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a beneficiary of the broader AI infrastructure theme , which has helped fuel investor enthusiasm but also contributed to a richer valuation.

Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a beneficiary of the broader , which has helped fuel investor enthusiasm but also contributed to a richer valuation. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry’s decision to short Caterpillar for the first time has raised concerns that the stock’s valuation may be stretched after its sharp run-up, and that sentiment shift is weighing on the shares. Michael Burry says he's shorting Caterpillar for the first time after it nearly doubled in the AI-driven rally of 2026

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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