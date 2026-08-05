Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,218.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.81% from the company's current price.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $989.00.

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Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $12.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $888.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $922.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $815.89. The firm has a market cap of $409.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $405.46 and a 12-month high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.22 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $20.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,444 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,679. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 440.0% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Caterpillar by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 31 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major earnings and revenue beat: Caterpillar reported record second-quarter sales and revenue of $20.5 billion, up 24% year over year and above the roughly $19.3 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well ahead of consensus near $6.22, compared with $4.72 a year earlier. Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Caterpillar reported record second-quarter sales and revenue of $20.5 billion, up 24% year over year and above the roughly $19.3 billion analyst estimate. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well ahead of consensus near $6.22, compared with $4.72 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 outlook: Management raised its full-year revenue-growth forecast to the mid-to-high teens percentage range from the previous low-double-digit outlook, citing broadening momentum, stronger segment demand and a record backlog exceeding $72 billion. Caterpillar lifts 2026 sales growth target

Management raised its full-year revenue-growth forecast to the mid-to-high teens percentage range from the previous low-double-digit outlook, citing broadening momentum, stronger segment demand and a record backlog exceeding $72 billion. Positive Sentiment: Power and energy strength: The Power and Energy segment generated approximately $8.2 billion in sales and more segment profit than Construction Industries, reflecting demand for generators and other equipment used in AI data centers and related infrastructure. Caterpillar Now Makes Almost as Much Selling Power

The Power and Energy segment generated approximately $8.2 billion in sales and more segment profit than Construction Industries, reflecting demand for generators and other equipment used in AI data centers and related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and demand visibility: Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion toward dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. Investors also view the large backlog and planned capacity expansion as support for second-half growth.

Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion toward dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. Investors also view the large backlog and planned capacity expansion as support for second-half growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market strength, including record levels for major U.S. indexes, provided an additional favorable backdrop for economically sensitive industrial shares.

Broader market strength, including record levels for major U.S. indexes, provided an additional favorable backdrop for economically sensitive industrial shares. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk: Some analysts argue that CAT’s strong outlook is already reflected in a forward P/E above 30 and a free-cash-flow yield near 3.2%. If AI infrastructure spending slows or the industrial cycle turns, premium valuation could amplify downside and limit medium-term returns. Caterpillar: You Can't Avoid the Cycle

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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