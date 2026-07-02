Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $518.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $461.06.

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MasTec Stock Down 6.0%

MTZ stock opened at $391.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.96 and a 200 day moving average of $314.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. MasTec's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,411,584 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $454,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,330,066 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $427,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $265,395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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