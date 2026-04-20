Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $643.00 to $713.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $647.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $599.00.

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Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE PWR opened at $602.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $559.00 and its 200-day moving average is $485.42. Quanta Services has a one year low of $251.04 and a one year high of $603.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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