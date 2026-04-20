Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $132.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.54% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.91.

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AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00. AECOM has a one year low of $82.41 and a one year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in AECOM by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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