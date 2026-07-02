Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 52.30% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.36.

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AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the acquisition, the president owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,890.98. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 9,869 shares of company stock worth $699,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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